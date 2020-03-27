Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the third quarter worth $848,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.