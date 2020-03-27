NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $76,528,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 1,569.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NuVasive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.