Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

