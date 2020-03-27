NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson Purchases 170,387 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 170,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,981,600.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Peter Svennilson bought 2,416 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $30,175.84.

On Thursday, March 19th, Peter Svennilson bought 148,464 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,720,697.76.

On Thursday, March 5th, Peter Svennilson bought 8,307 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $149,526.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Peter Svennilson bought 38,758 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $697,256.42.

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36.

NGM stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Svennilson Peter boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Citigroup decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

