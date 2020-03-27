NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$214,903.26.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

