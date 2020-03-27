Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

