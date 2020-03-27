Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NEXA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.