Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 671.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $362.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.