National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,442 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

