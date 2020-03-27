National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director W Andrew Adams Purchases 27,000 Shares

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,207,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

