National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director W Andrew Adams Purchases 27,000 Shares

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE NHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,207,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
