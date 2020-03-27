National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 177,916 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $608,472.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92.
- On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16.
NCMI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.