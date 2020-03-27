National Bank Financial Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$36.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.42. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a current ratio of 17.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 8.8900006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

