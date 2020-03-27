National Bank Financial Cuts Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Price Target to C$0.20

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.