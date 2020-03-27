National Bank Financial Cuts Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Price Target to C$0.20

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.