National Bank Financial Cuts New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Price Target to C$36.00

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE BCI opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. New Look Vision Group has a 52 week low of C$23.97 and a 52 week high of C$35.40.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

