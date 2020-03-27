National Bank Financial Cuts New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Price Target to C$36.00

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE BCI opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. New Look Vision Group has a 52 week low of C$23.97 and a 52 week high of C$35.40.
New Look Vision Group Company Profile
