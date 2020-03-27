NanoString Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,770.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.