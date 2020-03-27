Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys $821,560.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 108,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $821,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.