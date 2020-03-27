Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mountain Province Diamonds earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Mountain Province Diamonds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

MPVD opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.