MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €119.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.88 ($142.88).

Shares of MOR opened at €91.65 ($106.57) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -30.13. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

