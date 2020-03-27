Morgan Stanley Trims Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $255.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.