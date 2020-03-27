Morgan Stanley Trims AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Target Price to $84.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $81.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.