Morgan Stanley Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $119.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.