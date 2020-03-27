Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,946.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $224.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.