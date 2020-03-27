MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) Insider Peter Kennan Acquires 64,692,415 Shares of Stock

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) insider Peter Kennan bought 64,692,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,881,544.90 ($2,752,868.72).

Peter Kennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Peter Kennan bought 5,000,000 shares of MMA Offshore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($336,879.43).

Shares of MRM opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. MMA Offshore Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.17.

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

