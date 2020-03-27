MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 390.0% in March

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the February 27th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.