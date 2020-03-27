Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $35.39 on Friday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -321.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,467,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

