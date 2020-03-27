Mastercard Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $263.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $289.98. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

