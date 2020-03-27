Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.55% of Masco worth $340,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.