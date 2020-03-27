Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.