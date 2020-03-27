Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 208,725 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from to in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.