Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 9,735 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Telecom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in China Telecom by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in China Telecom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

China Telecom stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

