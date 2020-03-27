Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 574,008 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 574,008 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $223,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

