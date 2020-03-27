Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 39,451 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

