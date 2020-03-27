Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

