Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,617,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $60.55 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.