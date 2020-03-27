Marshall Wace LLP Sells 181,663 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after buying an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after buying an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,578,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.96 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

