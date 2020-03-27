Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 472.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $243.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

