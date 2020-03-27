Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 82,719 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 586.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

