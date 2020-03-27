Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,656 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

