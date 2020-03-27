Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.20 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,283 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.