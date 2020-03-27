Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

