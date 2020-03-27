Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.85% of Murphy USA worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

