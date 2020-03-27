Man Group plc Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,138 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

