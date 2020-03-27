Lorenzo Tallarigo Buys 482 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

On Friday, January 31st, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09).

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.18. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 million and a PE ratio of -47.41. Oxford BioMedica plc has a one year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a one year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

