LogMeIn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $82.34 on Friday. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.93, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

