Laurentian Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, March 13th.

FVI opened at C$3.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The company has a market cap of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

