Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWV. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,886,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000.

PWV opened at $30.94 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

