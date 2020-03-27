Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $140,562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allstate by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 379,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,502,000 after acquiring an additional 367,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 350,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

