Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.