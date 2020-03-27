Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.