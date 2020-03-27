Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

