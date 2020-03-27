Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,283 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

